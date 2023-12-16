Will Kevin Shattenkirk find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shattenkirk stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Shattenkirk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play, Shattenkirk has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Shattenkirk's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.