Will Mason Lohrei light the lamp when the Boston Bruins square off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Lohrei has no points on the power play.

Lohrei averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Lohrei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 3-1 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:46 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:38 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

