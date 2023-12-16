The Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule today.

How to watch all the games in the NHL today is included here.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 MSG,MSG 2,BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Boston Bruins at New York Islanders 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15 NESN,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 BSSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes 9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 NBCS-CA,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 MSG-B,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.