High school basketball is on the schedule today in Penobscot County, Maine, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Caribou High School at Old Town High School

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Old Town, ME
  • Conference: B North
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Penquis Valley High School at Mattanawcook Academy

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Lincoln, ME
  • Conference: C North
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangor Christian School at Shead High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Eastport, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hermon High School at Orono High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Orono, ME
  • Conference: B North
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

