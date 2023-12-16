The Providence Friars (8-2) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • In games Providence shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Pioneers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Friars sit at 109th.
  • The 74.3 points per game the Friars average are just 1.3 more points than the Pioneers give up (73).
  • Providence has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.

Sacred Heart Stats Insights

  • The Pioneers have shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
  • Sacred Heart is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 37.7% from the field.
  • The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pioneers rank 206th.
  • The Pioneers' 71.8 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars allow.
  • When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 2-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Providence performed better at home last year, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game away from home.
  • The Friars allowed 70.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 in road games.
  • In home games, Providence made 0.9 more treys per game (7.1) than on the road (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (34.4%).

Sacred Heart Home & Away Comparison

  • Sacred Heart scores 74.8 points per game at home, and 70 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Pioneers are giving up 9.2 fewer points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (79.8).
  • Sacred Heart makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.4%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Rhode Island W 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-51 Lloyd Noble Center
12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Sacred Heart Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Boston University L 70-49 William H. Pitt Center
12/6/2023 @ St. John's L 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/9/2023 Fairfield L 67-57 William H. Pitt Center
12/16/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Albany (NY) - SEFCU Arena
12/21/2023 Dartmouth - William H. Pitt Center

