Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Washington County, Maine. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sumner Memorial High School at Narraguagus High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16

1:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Harrington, ME

Harrington, ME Conference: C North

C North How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangor Christian School at Shead High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

2:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Eastport, ME

Eastport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Isle-Stonington High School at Jonesport-Beals High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

2:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Jonesport, ME

Jonesport, ME Conference: D North

D North How to Stream: Watch Here

Houlton High School at Washington Academy