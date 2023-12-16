The contests in a Saturday Women's Super League schedule sure to please include Tottenham Hotspur taking on Arsenal.

Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!

Women's Super League Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!