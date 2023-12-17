Want to know which basketball team is on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Maine

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-7

6-5 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: L 78-71 vs JMU

Next Game

Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

2. Vermont

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-8

7-5 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: W 77-61 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Opponent: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Albany

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th

355th Last Game: W 77-38 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMass

@ UMass Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. NJIT

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: W 68-41 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: LIU

LIU Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

5. New Hampshire

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

5-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: L 53-52 vs Brown

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Joseph's (PA)

@ Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Bryant

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15

6-5 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: W 93-20 vs Fisher

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boston College

@ Boston College Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7. Binghamton

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 8-19

3-8 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: W 64-52 vs Coppin State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. UMBC

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-24

2-8 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: L 65-42 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Opponent: @ American

@ American Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. UMass Lowell

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-27

0-10 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: L 58-52 vs Dartmouth

Next Game