The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) and New England Patriots (3-10) are set to come together at Gillette Stadium on December 17, which means that Patrick Mahomes II and Bailey Zappe will be under center for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both QBs, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Bailey Zappe vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Bailey Zappe 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 6 Games Played 13 55.4% Completion % 66.9% 539 (89.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,398 (261.4) 3 Touchdowns 23 3 Interceptions 11 29 (4.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 339 (26.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Bailey Zappe Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Chiefs Defensive Stats

This year, the Chiefs have been clicking on defense, with 17.5 points allowed per game (third in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City's defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 2,405 total passing yards allowed (185 per game).

Against the run, the Chiefs have surrendered 1,494 total rushing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 26th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.6).

On defense, Kansas City ranks 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 58.3%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 16th at 38.2%.

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 248.5 yards

: Over/Under 248.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Patriots Defensive Stats

