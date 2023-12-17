On Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (19-5) will be looking to extend a 13-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Orlando Magic (16-8). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +211 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 109 per outing (third in the league).

The Magic outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 113.9 points per game, 18th in league, and conceding 109.7 per contest, fourth in NBA) and have a +101 scoring differential.

These teams rack up 231.7 points per game between them, 4.2 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow a combined 218.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Boston has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Orlando is 17-7-0 ATS this season.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jayson Tatum 27.5 -105 27.5 Jaylen Brown 19.5 -125 21.9 Kristaps Porzingis 18.5 -120 19.1 Derrick White 14.5 -125 15.6 Jrue Holiday 12.5 -105 12.2

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Magic +12500 +5000 -

