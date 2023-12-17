The Orlando Magic (16-8) visit the Boston Celtics (19-5) after losing three road games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Magic 108

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-9.2)

Celtics (-9.2) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.2

The Magic have put together a 17-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 12-12-0 mark of the Celtics.

Both Boston and Orlando games have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year.

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 18-5, while the Magic are 7-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics are putting up 117.8 points per game this year (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived defensively, ceding just 109 points per contest (third-best).

Boston is allowing 42.8 rebounds per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by averaging 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth-best).

This year, the Celtics rank 25th in the league in assists, putting up 25 per game.

Boston is committing 13 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 12 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 15.7 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 14th in the league at 36.9%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.