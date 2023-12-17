Celtics vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (16-8) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Boston Celtics (19-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.
Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|227.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 227.5 points 12 times.
- The average total in Boston's games this season is 226.8, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has been favored 23 times and won 18, or 78.3%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won 14 of its 15 games, or 93.3%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 77.8% chance to win.
Celtics vs Magic Additional Info
Celtics vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|12
|50%
|117.8
|231.7
|109
|218.7
|226.5
|Magic
|12
|50%
|113.9
|231.7
|109.7
|218.7
|224.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Celtics have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Boston has performed better at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and four times in 11 road games.
- The Celtics average 8.1 more points per game (117.8) than the Magic allow (109.7).
- Boston has an 11-7 record against the spread and a 16-2 record overall when putting up more than 109.7 points.
Celtics vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|12-12
|7-7
|12-12
|Magic
|17-7
|0-0
|12-12
Celtics vs. Magic Point Insights
|Celtics
|Magic
|117.8
|113.9
|7
|18
|11-7
|12-3
|16-2
|12-3
|109
|109.7
|3
|5
|10-7
|14-1
|15-2
|13-2
