The Orlando Magic (16-8) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Boston Celtics (19-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 227.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 227.5 points 12 times.

The average total in Boston's games this season is 226.8, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has been favored 23 times and won 18, or 78.3%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 14 of its 15 games, or 93.3%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 77.8% chance to win.

Celtics vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 12 50% 117.8 231.7 109 218.7 226.5 Magic 12 50% 113.9 231.7 109.7 218.7 224.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Celtics have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Boston has performed better at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

The Celtics average 8.1 more points per game (117.8) than the Magic allow (109.7).

Boston has an 11-7 record against the spread and a 16-2 record overall when putting up more than 109.7 points.

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Splits

Celtics and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 12-12 7-7 12-12 Magic 17-7 0-0 12-12

Celtics vs. Magic Point Insights

Celtics Magic 117.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 11-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-3 16-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-3 109 Points Allowed (PG) 109.7 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-1 15-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-2

