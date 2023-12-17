The Boston Celtics (19-5) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-8) on December 17, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Boston is 14-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.

The 117.8 points per game the Celtics record are 8.1 more points than the Magic give up (109.7).

When Boston totals more than 109.7 points, it is 16-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are averaging 123.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.2).

Boston is surrendering 107.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (110.3).

Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better at home this year, sinking 17.2 treys per game with a 40.5% three-point percentage, compared to 13.9 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries