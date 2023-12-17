Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic matchup at TD Garden on Sunday (starting at 3:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +142)
  • Tatum has scored 27.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, the same as Sunday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).
  • Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
  • Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Get Tatum gear at Fanatics!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -135)
  • Sunday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 21.5. That is 0.4 less than his season average.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.
  • Brown has collected 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).
  • His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +100)
  • Derrick White's 15.6 points per game are 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).
  • White averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • White has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +138)
  • The 22.5-point over/under for Banchero on Sunday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (6.5).
  • Sunday's assist prop total for Banchero (4.5) is the same as his year-long average.
  • Banchero, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 20.5 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (21.5).
  • He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Wagner has averaged 3.8 assists per game this season, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).
  • Wagner has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.