Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Magic on December 17, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic matchup at TD Garden on Sunday (starting at 3:00 PM ET).
Celtics vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs Magic Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: -132)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|3.5 (Over: +142)
- Tatum has scored 27.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, the same as Sunday's over/under.
- He has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).
- Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
- Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: +106)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: -135)
- Sunday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 21.5. That is 0.4 less than his season average.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.
- Brown has collected 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).
- His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Sunday.
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: +108)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
- Derrick White's 15.6 points per game are 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).
- White averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Sunday.
- White has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Sunday.
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -118)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: +138)
- The 22.5-point over/under for Banchero on Sunday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (6.5).
- Sunday's assist prop total for Banchero (4.5) is the same as his year-long average.
- Banchero, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.
Franz Wagner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: +110)
|4.5 (Over: -115)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- The 20.5 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (21.5).
- He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).
- Wagner has averaged 3.8 assists per game this season, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).
- Wagner has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.
