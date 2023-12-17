Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic matchup at TD Garden on Sunday (starting at 3:00 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +142)

Tatum has scored 27.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, the same as Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Sunday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 21.5. That is 0.4 less than his season average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Brown has collected 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Derrick White's 15.6 points per game are 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

White averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Sunday.

White has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 22.5-point over/under for Banchero on Sunday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (6.5).

Sunday's assist prop total for Banchero (4.5) is the same as his year-long average.

Banchero, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 20.5 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (21.5).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.8 assists per game this season, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Wagner has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

