Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Patriots Game – Week 15
Best bets are available for when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) visit the New England Patriots (3-10) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Patriots? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Chiefs vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Chiefs favored by eight, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (10.0 points).
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 81.5%.
- The Chiefs have gone 8-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).
- Kansas City has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -440 or shorter and won every time.
- The Patriots have been underdogs in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.
- New England has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +340 odds on them winning this game.
Who will win? The Chiefs or Patriots? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Kansas City (-8)
- The Chiefs have registered a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Kansas City has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 8-point favorites.
- The Patriots are 3-10-0 against the spread this season.
- New England is winless against the spread when it is 8-point underdogs or more (0-1).
Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Patriots matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (37.5)
- These teams average a combined 35.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the over/under of 37.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 38.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the over/under for this game.
- Chiefs games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (30.8%).
- Four of the Patriots' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (30.8%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|74.7
|5
Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|89.8
|3
|4.8
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.