When the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs match up in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Demario Douglas score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Demario Douglas score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Douglas has hauled in 36 balls for a team-best 410 yards. He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 41 yards per game.

Douglas does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Demario Douglas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0 Week 10 Colts 9 6 84 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 6 49 0

