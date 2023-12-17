Will DeVante Parker get into the end zone when the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs come together in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Parker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Parker has posted 264 yards receiving on 22 catches this year, averaging 29.3 yards per game.

Parker does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

DeVante Parker Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 3 42 0 Week 13 Chargers 9 4 64 0

Rep DeVante Parker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.