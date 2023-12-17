Will JaMycal Hasty get into the end zone when the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs come together in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will JaMycal Hasty score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Hasty collected 194 yards rushing on 46 attempts, averaging 13.9 yards per game, and two TDs last year.

He ran for a touchdown in two games last year, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.

He had a receiving touchdown in one of 14 games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

JaMycal Hasty Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0 0 0 2 22 0 Week 5 Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 57 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Giants 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 4 13 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Raiders 3 6 0 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1 4 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Ravens 12 28 0 5 67 1 Week 14 @Titans 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 13 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Jets 3 10 0 1 11 0 Week 17 @Texans 10 33 1 6 23 0 Week 18 Titans 3 5 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4 36 0 1 7 0

