The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 128-111 win against the Magic, Brown totaled 18 points and four assists.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.9 22.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.3 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.6 PRA -- 30 30.6 PR -- 26.6 27 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.8



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Brown has made 8.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 19.5% of his team's total makes.

Brown is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Magic concede 109.7 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Magic are the best team in the league, allowing 40.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.4 assists per contest, the Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 11.8 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2023 30 18 3 4 0 1 0 11/24/2023 39 18 3 2 2 1 3

