JuJu Smith-Schuster will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith-Schuster has 29 grabs on 47 targets for 260 yards and one score, with an average of 23.6 yards per game.

Smith-Schuster vs. the Chiefs

Smith-Schuster vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 26 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 26 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Kansas City on the season.

The pass defense of the Chiefs is allowing 185 yards per contest this year, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

The Chiefs' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Smith-Schuster Receiving Insights

In 18.2% of his opportunities (two times in 11 games), Smith-Schuster has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith-Schuster has been targeted on 47 of his team's 437 passing attempts this season (10.8% target share).

He has been targeted 47 times, averaging 5.5 yards per target (115th in NFL).

Smith-Schuster has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (5.3%).

Smith-Schuster (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.9% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith-Schuster's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 4 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

