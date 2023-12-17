Kayshon Boutte was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots have a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Boutte's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Boutte has been targeted seven times and has two catches for 19 yards (9.5 per reception) and zero TDs.

Kayshon Boutte Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

Boutte 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 2 19 10 0 9.5

Boutte Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 4 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 1 8 0

