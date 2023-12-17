Will Kayshon Boutte Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kayshon Boutte was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots have a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Boutte's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Boutte has been targeted seven times and has two catches for 19 yards (9.5 per reception) and zero TDs.
Kayshon Boutte Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Boutte 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|2
|19
|10
|0
|9.5
Boutte Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|2
|1
|8
|0
