Kristaps Porzingis and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

In a 116-107 win over the Cavaliers (his previous action) Porzingis posted 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Porzingis, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.1 18.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.0 Assists -- 1.8 1.9 PRA -- 27.5 27.8 PR -- 25.7 25.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Porzingis has made 6.4 shots per game, which adds up to 11.3% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' Celtics average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.7 points per game, the Magic are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Magic give up 40.1 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic have conceded 23.4 per contest, second in the NBA.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 22 9 4 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.