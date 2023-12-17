Maine vs. JMU December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (5-3) meet the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Maine vs. JMU Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Maine Players to Watch
- Anne Simon: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adrianna Smith: 12.7 PTS, 11.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caroline Bornemann: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sarah Talon: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Olivia Rockwood: 4.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
JMU Players to Watch
