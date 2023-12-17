The James Madison Dukes (7-3) play the Maine Black Bears (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes' 71.3 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 60.7 the Black Bears give up.
  • JMU has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • Maine has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The 61.4 points per game the Black Bears average are only 2.1 more points than the Dukes give up (59.3).
  • Maine has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 59.3 points.
  • JMU has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.
  • This year the Black Bears are shooting 40.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Dukes concede.
  • The Dukes shoot 41.7% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Black Bears allow.

Maine Leaders

  • Anne Simon: 18.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
  • Adrianna Smith: 12.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Caroline Bornemann: 7.7 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51)
  • Sarah Talon: 6.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Indiana L 67-59 Cross Insurance Center
12/2/2023 @ Fordham W 74-62 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/6/2023 Harvard W 79-61 Cross Insurance Center
12/17/2023 JMU - Cross Insurance Center
12/20/2023 Duquesne - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.