The James Madison Dukes (7-3) play the Maine Black Bears (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

Maine vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Dukes' 71.3 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 60.7 the Black Bears give up.

JMU has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.

Maine has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.

The 61.4 points per game the Black Bears average are only 2.1 more points than the Dukes give up (59.3).

Maine has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 59.3 points.

JMU has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.

This year the Black Bears are shooting 40.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Dukes concede.

The Dukes shoot 41.7% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Black Bears allow.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 18.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

18.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Adrianna Smith: 12.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Caroline Bornemann: 7.7 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51)

7.7 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51) Sarah Talon: 6.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

6.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

Maine Schedule