Matthew Slater was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 15 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Slater's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Matthew Slater Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Kayshon Boutte (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyquan Thornton (LP/hamstring): 8 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Slater 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 0 0 0

Slater Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs

