On Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Chiefs will win -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Chiefs are totaling 361.3 yards per game offensively this year (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 299.9 yards per game (sixth) on the other side of the ball. The Patriots have not been getting things done offensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 13 points per game. They have been more effective on defense, surrendering 20.9 points per contest (14th-ranked).

Patriots vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-7.5) Toss Up (37) Chiefs 24, Patriots 13

Patriots Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Patriots have a 24.4% chance to win.

New England is 3-10-0 ATS this season.

The Patriots have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

New England and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this year.

This season, Patriots games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.4, which is 3.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Kansas City is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, the Chiefs have an ATS record of 3-1.

Kansas City games have hit the over four out of 13 times this season.

The average total for Chiefs games this season has been 47.6, 10.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Patriots vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.5 17.5 23.7 15.9 21 19.5 New England 13 20.9 12.7 20.6 13.3 21.3

