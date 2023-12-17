Travis Kelce will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into their matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for the best contributors in this outing between the Chiefs and the Patriots, and what player prop bets to consider.

Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown Odds

Elliott Odds to Score First TD: +750

Elliott Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +440

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds DeVante Parker - - 30.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 19.5 (-118) Ezekiel Elliott - 62.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 26.5 (-113) Bailey Zappe 188.5 (-113) - - Demario Douglas - - 45.5 (-113)

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 48.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Noah Gray - - 9.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 63.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 251.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) - Jerick McKinnon - - 16.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 56.5 (-113) Kadarius Toney - - 14.5 (-113) Justin Watson - - 15.5 (-113)

