The New England Patriots' (3-10) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) currently has eight players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 17 from Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots are coming off of a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers by the score of 21-18.

The Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in their last outing, falling 20-17.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rhamondre Stevenson RB Ankle Out Tyquan Thornton WR Hamstring Questionable Trent Brown OL Hand Questionable Christian Barmore DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Knee Questionable Matthew Slater WR NIR - Rest Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Questionable DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder Out Jerick McKinnon RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Leo Chenal LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Reid S Knee Full Participation In Practice Mike Edwards S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Drue Tranquill LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Justyn Ross WR NIR Out

Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 291.4 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth with 306.9 total yards ceded per contest.

The Patriots have been sputtering on offense, ranking worst in the NFL with 13 points per game. They have been more productive defensively, giving up 20.9 points per contest (14th-ranked).

The Patriots are generating 189.5 passing yards per game on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 218.8 passing yards per game (14th-ranked) on defense.

New England has been keeping opposing offenses in check on run defense, giving up only 88.2 rushing yards per game (third-best). Offensively, it ranks 22nd in the NFL by racking up 101.9 rushing yards per game.

The Patriots have forced 12 turnovers this season and have turned it over 21 times, resulting in a -9 turnover margin that is second-worst in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)

Chiefs (-8.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-450), Patriots (+350)

Chiefs (-450), Patriots (+350) Total: 37 points

