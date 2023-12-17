Patriots vs. Chiefs Injury Report — Week 15
The New England Patriots' (3-10) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) currently has eight players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 17 from Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots are coming off of a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers by the score of 21-18.
The Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in their last outing, falling 20-17.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Hand
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Justin Reid
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|NIR
|Out
Other Week 15 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Patriots Season Insights
- The Patriots' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 291.4 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth with 306.9 total yards ceded per contest.
- The Patriots have been sputtering on offense, ranking worst in the NFL with 13 points per game. They have been more productive defensively, giving up 20.9 points per contest (14th-ranked).
- The Patriots are generating 189.5 passing yards per game on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 218.8 passing yards per game (14th-ranked) on defense.
- New England has been keeping opposing offenses in check on run defense, giving up only 88.2 rushing yards per game (third-best). Offensively, it ranks 22nd in the NFL by racking up 101.9 rushing yards per game.
- The Patriots have forced 12 turnovers this season and have turned it over 21 times, resulting in a -9 turnover margin that is second-worst in the NFL.
Patriots vs. Chiefs Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-450), Patriots (+350)
- Total: 37 points
