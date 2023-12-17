Rhamondre Stevenson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Trying to find Stevenson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Stevenson has season stats that include 619 rushing yards on 156 carries (4.0 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 38 receptions on 51 targets for 238 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Patriots have no other RB on the injury report.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream:

Stevenson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 156 619 4 4.0 51 38 238 0

Stevenson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0 Week 7 Bills 9 34 0 6 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 10 39 0 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 9 87 1 4 42 0 Week 10 Colts 20 88 0 3 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 21 98 1 5 9 0 Week 13 Chargers 9 39 0 1 0 0

