Will Rhamondre Stevenson Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rhamondre Stevenson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Trying to find Stevenson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Stevenson has season stats that include 619 rushing yards on 156 carries (4.0 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 38 receptions on 51 targets for 238 yards.
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Patriots have no other RB on the injury report.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Stevenson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|156
|619
|4
|4.0
|51
|38
|238
|0
Stevenson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|12
|25
|0
|6
|64
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|15
|50
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|19
|59
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|14
|30
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|8
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|10
|46
|1
|5
|24
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|9
|34
|0
|6
|51
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|10
|39
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|9
|87
|1
|4
|42
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|20
|88
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|21
|98
|1
|5
|9
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|9
|39
|0
|1
|0
|0
