How to Watch Maine vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (8-4) hope to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Maine vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 39.6% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
- Maine is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 68th.
- The Black Bears score just 2.7 more points per game (70.4) than the Knights allow (67.7).
- Maine is 7-0 when it scores more than 67.7 points.
Maine Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Maine is averaging 12.6 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (63.7).
- In 2023-24 the Black Bears are giving up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (58.8) than away (65.3).
- At home, Maine makes 5.5 trifectas per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than away (27.4%).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Brown
|W 60-49
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston University
|W 74-65
|Case Gym
|12/9/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 69-56
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
