The Maine Black Bears (8-4) hope to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Maine vs. UCF Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 39.6% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Maine is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 68th.

The Black Bears score just 2.7 more points per game (70.4) than the Knights allow (67.7).

Maine is 7-0 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Maine is averaging 12.6 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (63.7).

In 2023-24 the Black Bears are giving up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (58.8) than away (65.3).

At home, Maine makes 5.5 trifectas per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than away (27.4%).

