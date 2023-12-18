The Maine Black Bears (8-4) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the UCF Knights (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Maine vs. UCF Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -15.5 136.5

Black Bears Betting Records & Stats

Maine has combined with its opponent to score more than 136.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Maine's games this season have had an average of 133.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Maine has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Maine has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Black Bears have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Maine has a 10% chance of pulling out a win.

Maine vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 6 75% 78 148.4 67.7 130.9 141.1 Maine 3 27.3% 70.4 148.4 63.2 130.9 136.1

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears score an average of 70.4 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 67.7 the Knights give up to opponents.

Maine is 6-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Maine vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 4-4-0 0-0 5-3-0 Maine 7-4-0 0-0 4-7-0

Maine vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Maine 11-6 Home Record 8-4 5-7 Away Record 5-12 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

