Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in York County, Maine today, we've got the information below.
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ossipee Valley Christian School at Chop Point School
- Game Time: 5:22 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Woolwich, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seacoast Christian School at Pine Tree Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winthrop High School at Robert W Traip Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Biddeford High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Freeport, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
