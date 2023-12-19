Sportsbooks have listed player props for David Pastrnak and others when the Boston Bruins host the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, with 41 points in 29 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Dec. 15 1 1 2 6 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 7 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 8

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Brad Marchand has 12 goals and 14 assists to total 26 points (0.9 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 1 0 1 4

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Charlie Coyle has 20 total points for Boston, with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Dec. 15 0 0 0 4 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Kirill Kaprizov has posted 25 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has eight goals and 17 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2

