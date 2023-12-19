Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (12-14) square off against the Boston Celtics (20-5) at Chase Center.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS

TNT, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics topped the Magic on Sunday, 114-97. Their leading scorer was Jaylen Brown with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 31 5 6 1 1 5 Jayson Tatum 23 8 3 0 1 4 Kristaps Porzingis 15 10 0 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum gets the Celtics 27.3 points, 8.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brown provides 22.3 points, 4.7 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Derrick White averages 15.3 points, 4 boards and 5.1 assists, making 48% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Celtics get 12.3 points per game from Jrue Holiday, plus 6.6 boards and 4.6 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers for the season are 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Watch Stephen Curry, Tatum and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.4 8.1 4.1 0.7 0.7 2.5 Jaylen Brown 23.2 4.6 3.4 1.4 1 2 Derrick White 17.4 4.3 5.7 1.9 1.1 2.5 Al Horford 7.8 7.5 2.7 0.5 1 1.3 Jrue Holiday 9.8 4.1 3.3 1 0.6 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.