The Golden State Warriors (12-14) will look to Stephen Curry (eighth in the league scoring 28 points per game) when they try to knock off Jayson Tatum (10th in the NBA with 27.3 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (20-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Chase Center. The Warriors are 5.5-point home underdogs in the game, which tips off at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Celtics vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Warriors 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 5.5)

Warriors (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-4.2)

Celtics (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Celtics' .520 ATS win percentage (13-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .385 mark (10-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 11-9 ATS record Boston puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 57.7% of the time this season (15 out of 26). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (12 out of 25).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Warriors are 2-9, while the Celtics are 19-5 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been led by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by allowing only 108.5 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points scored (117.6 per contest).

Boston ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging 46.5 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks eighth in the league (42.8 allowed per contest).

The Celtics haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 24.7 assists per game.

Boston, who is 12th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics rank best in the NBA by draining 15.8 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 13th in the league at 37.2%.

