Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Cumberland County, Maine, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westbrook High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: York, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greely High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Gray, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardiner Area High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rumford, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windham High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falmouth High School at South Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: South Portland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.