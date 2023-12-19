Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Kennebec County, Maine. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maranacook Community High School at Waterville Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Waterville, ME

Waterville, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardiner Area High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Brunswick, ME

Brunswick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Messalonskee High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Oakland, ME

Oakland, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Winthrop High School at Robert W Traip Academy