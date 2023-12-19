Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oxford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Oxford County, Maine is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Region High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rumford, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
