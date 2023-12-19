If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in York County, Maine today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westbrook High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 19

5:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: York, ME

York, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshwood High School at Wells High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Wells, ME

Wells, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Winthrop High School at Robert W Traip Academy