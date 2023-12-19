Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in York County, Maine today, we've got you covered below.
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westbrook High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: York, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshwood High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Wells, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winthrop High School at Robert W Traip Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
