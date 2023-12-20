AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 15
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with six games involving teams from the AAC on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the postseason action, keep reading.
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|ESPN
|South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN
|Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
|5:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26
|ESPN
|Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ESPN
|SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN
|Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones
|3:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN
