Celtics vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 20
As they prepare for a game against the Sacramento Kings (16-9), the Boston Celtics (20-6) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 at Golden 1 Center.
The Celtics head into this contest following a 132-126 loss to the Warriors in overtime on Tuesday. Derrick White scored 30 points in the Celtics' loss, leading the team.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|18.9
|6.8
|1.7
|Luke Kornet
|C
|Out
|Adductor
|4.4
|3.3
|0.6
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)
Celtics vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
Celtics vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-2.5
|237.5
