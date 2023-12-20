Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Jaylen Brown's 22.5 points per game average is 5.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Brown has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Brown has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 16 points Derrick White scores per game are 2.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday (18.5).

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

White has picked up five assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

He has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -112) 13.5 (Over: -105) 7.5 (Over: +104)

The 18.5-point total set for Sabonis on Wednesday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 30.1 points De'Aaron Fox scores per game are 0.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday (30.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Fox has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

