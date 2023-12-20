De'Aaron Fox and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Sacramento Kings (16-9) play the Boston Celtics (20-6) at Golden 1 Center.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics lost to the Warriors on Tuesday, 132-126 in OT. Their top scorer was Derrick White with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 30 7 3 0 3 7 Jaylen Brown 28 8 7 0 1 1 Jayson Tatum 15 8 7 2 0 2

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 4.2 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

Jaylen Brown contributes with 22.5 points per game, plus 4.8 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Celtics get 16 points, 4.1 boards and 5 assists per game from White.

Jrue Holiday's averages for the season are 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Celtics get 18.9 points per game from Kristaps Porzingis, plus 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 25.3 8.4 4.5 0.7 0.7 2.7 Jaylen Brown 24.2 5.1 3.9 1.1 1 1.9 Derrick White 18.8 4.5 5.6 1.8 1.3 3.1 Al Horford 8.8 8.2 3 0.5 1.1 1.5 Jrue Holiday 11.1 4.8 3.4 1.2 0.6 1.8

