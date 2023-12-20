Big East opponents square off when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

Creighton has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 94th.

The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays average are 19.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.7).

Creighton has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Villanova Stats Insights

Villanova has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 226th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays allow.

When Villanova gives up fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Creighton scored 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did on the road (72.5).

The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, Creighton fared better when playing at home last season, draining 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Villanova scored 3.8 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (66.6).

The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (65.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

At home, Villanova drained 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than away (30.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule