Wednesday's contest that pits the Maine Black Bears (6-5) against the Duquesne Dukes (6-4) at Devlin Fieldhouse should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Maine. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Black Bears head into this contest after a 78-71 loss to JMU on Sunday.

Maine vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Maine vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 67, Duquesne 65

Maine Schedule Analysis

Against the Rhode Island Rams, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Black Bears secured their best win of the season on November 14, a 59-48 home victory.

The Black Bears have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 95) on November 14

79-61 at home over Harvard (No. 110) on December 6

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 228) on December 2

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 235) on November 25

69-48 at home over UMass (No. 309) on November 12

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 20.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (27-for-78)

20.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (27-for-78) Adrianna Smith: 13.2 PTS, 10.8 REB, 44.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

13.2 PTS, 10.8 REB, 44.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Caroline Bornemann: 7.5 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 18.0 3PT% (11-for-61)

7.5 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 18.0 3PT% (11-for-61) Sarah Talon: 6.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

6.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears average 62.3 points per game (248th in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per contest (143rd in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential overall.

The Black Bears are scoring 67.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (61.3).

In 2023-24, Maine is giving up 60.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 63.0.

