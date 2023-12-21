Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Aroostook County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Aroostook County, Maine today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aroostook County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houlton High School at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Old Town, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
