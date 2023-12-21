Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Franklin County, Maine, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morse High School at Spruce Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jay, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Abram Regional High School at Maine Central Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Pittsfield, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.