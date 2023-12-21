Thursday's contest that pits the Florida International Panthers (4-9) versus the Maine Black Bears (8-5) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Florida International. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Maine vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Maine vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 70, Maine 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-2.0)

Florida International (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Florida International is 4-6-0 against the spread, while Maine's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Panthers have a 7-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Black Bears have a record of 4-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Florida International is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games, while Maine has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game, 298th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.0 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball.

Maine averages 32.4 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) while conceding 34.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.4 boards per game.

Maine knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5. It shoots 29.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Maine has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 10.2 (59th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (104th in college basketball).

