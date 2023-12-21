How to Watch Maine vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (4-9) play the Maine Black Bears (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.9% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Maine has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 149th.
- The Black Bears score 6.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Panthers give up (75.8).
- Maine has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.
Maine Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Maine averages 76.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 61.9.
- At home the Black Bears are giving up 58.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they are on the road (66.6).
- At home, Maine makes 5.5 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (4.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than on the road (24.3%).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston University
|W 74-65
|Case Gym
|12/9/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 69-56
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|L 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
