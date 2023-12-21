The Florida International Panthers (4-9) play the Maine Black Bears (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.9% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Maine has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 149th.

The Black Bears score 6.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Panthers give up (75.8).

Maine has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Maine averages 76.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 61.9.

At home the Black Bears are giving up 58.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they are on the road (66.6).

At home, Maine makes 5.5 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (4.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than on the road (24.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Upcoming Schedule