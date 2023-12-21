The Florida International Panthers (4-9) face the Maine Black Bears (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida International vs. Maine matchup.

Maine vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline Maine Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-3.5) 137.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida International (-2.5) 137.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maine vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Maine is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

The Black Bears have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Florida International has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.

